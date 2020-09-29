https://www.theblaze.com/news/debate-biden-breaks-trump-ears

The Trump and Biden campaigns both reportedly made additional requests ahead of the first official presidential debate of the 2020 campaign season.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has requested that the campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden allow a third party to inspect the ears of each candidate for electronic devices or radio transmitters. The Biden campaign has not, so far, agreed to this request, Fox News, whose own Chris Wallace is moderating the debate, reported.

Ebony Bowden, a reporter for the New York Post, says that several days ago, the Biden campaign agreed to an ear inspection for each candidate but is now denying the request.

According to Fox News, the Biden campaign over the last few weeks has requested that two breaks be included in the debate schedule, one every 30 minutes, to break up the 90-minute commercial-free program. The Trump campaign reportedly denied this request from the Biden team.

“Our guy doesn’t need breaks. He gives 90-minute speeches all the time,” a source from the Trump campaign reportedly told Fox News.

The Biden campaign responded to the report, denying that Biden asked for breaks.

In days leading up to tonight’s debate, Trump has also called for each candidate to undergo a drug test, suggesting that his opponent Biden took performance-enhancing drugs prior to debates during the Democratic primary.

“Nobody thought [Biden] was going to win,” Trump said in an interview, referring to Biden’s debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “Because his debate performances were so bad. Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill, because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there’s no way — you can’t do that.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit and nonpartisan group that sponsors presidential debates, did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News on the reported requests from the Trump and Biden campaigns.

The first 2020 presidential debate will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be held at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. The debate topics, which were published last week, will cover the following issues:

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

COVID-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in our Cities

The Integrity of the Election

These topics will be discussed in six 15-minute segments for 90 total minutes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

