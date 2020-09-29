https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-city-subway-pandemic-covid-19/2020/09/29/id/989466

New York City’s subway and bus systems have a low risk for spreading the coronavirus to people during their commutes, according to a new report from a national association of transit agencies reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The report, which was published by Sam Schwartz on behalf of the American Public Transportation Association, shows no correlation between the spread of COVID-19 and the use of mass transit, so long as the trains and buses are well-ventilated and the riders all wear masks. The report also found the size of the transit system was not as closely related to the infection rate of a community as the prevalence of the coronavirus in that community.

“Everything has a risk to it,” Schwartz told the Journal. “But your risks are probably greater at your place of employment, or if you are going out to a restaurant.”

A spokesperson for New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority noted: “This report adds to the growing body of evidence that mass transit is safe with the proper public health safeguards in place.”

However, Dr. Jeffrey Harris, a physician and emeritus professor at MIT, said “there is strong evidence that New York City’s unique, massive subway system served as a vehicle to propagate the virus rapidly throughout the city’s five boroughs within days of arriving from abroad.”

