Reports are there UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal is trying to schedule a fight with Colby Covington. However, a new report has emerged that Masvidal will have another opponent, before Covington: Socialism.

According to ESPN MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, Masvidal will join Donald Trump Jr. on a Fighters Against Socialism” tour in Florida.

Jorge Masvidal will join Donald Trump Jr. on a day long “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour across Florida this Saturday. They will hold 3 rallies in Tampa, Orlando and Miami. Their final rally will be at the American Top Team gym where they expect numerous fighters to join. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 29, 2020

Masvidal, whose family escaped from Cuba to South Florida, has been a committed anti-socialist and spoken fondly of President Trump. In an interview on Dan LeBatard’s podcast, Masvidal fired back at those who would call him a “racist” for his support of Trump and defended the president’s record.

“I wasn’t always Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, all of a sudden everybody knows me,” Masvidal said. “No, no, no, for many years nobody knew me. When people would say I’m racist because I would pick a certain person, that let’s you know where this is going as a society. They’re using now that to wipe away all the good (Trump) has actually done for my community. The lowest unemployment for Latin and Black people, that gives us dignity. That gives my community dignity. People are working and making more money. The pay gaps that have happened in the middle class are nice, are good. It’s numbers, it’s facts. He’s actually helping out my people. And I’m supposed to not give credit for that?”

Masvidal is coming off a loss against current Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Though, he is regarded as one of the best welterweights in the sport.

