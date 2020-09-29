https://www.dailywire.com/news/rigged-election-trump-responds-to-newest-project-veritas-video-alleging-cash-for-ballots-scheme

President Donald Trump responded to the newest release of Project Veritas’ undercover videos from Minneapolis that allege an illegal “cash for ballots” voting scheme by appearing to claim that the video was evidence of a “rigged election.”

“Project Veritas has received an explosive piece of tape,” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe states as he introduces the video. “The tape you’re about to see shows a man buying a registration form for an absentee ballot from a voter, giving him ‘pocket money’ of $200 and expecting to collect his ballot when the voter receives it.”

The video then states that another man, who allegedly appears only in an audio file included on the tape, claiming that he was given $800. The man allegedly states in the audio file that he doesn’t “care [that it’s illegal.”

Another portion of the clip allegedly shows a woman who, according to Project Veritas, is a former “coworker” of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), appearing to state that Omar was involved in the “pay to vote” scheme.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING NEW VIDEO: Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for General Election Ballot.”We don’t care illegal.”…”We are taking the money and we’ll vote for you” “@IlhanMN is the one who came up with all this”#CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/4Svy5EYs2z — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 29, 2020

President Trump responded to the video by writing on Twitter: “Rigged Election!”

Project Veritas’ latest video out of Minneapolis comes after the group released an explosive video at the start of the week.

The first video from Project Veritas allegedly showed that “Omar is engaging in illegal ballot harvesting and a cash-for-ballots scheme in her district in Minneapolis,” Newsweek reported. “The group, which has targeted mainly liberal groups with ‘sting’ operations, posted a video late on Sunday showing what it claims is evidence of an illegal effort to harvest absentee ballots.”

Following the release of the explosive tape, the Minneapolis Police Department released the following statement on Twitter: “ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED. ✅ The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this.”

Trump responded to the first video release by writing on Twitter: “This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range!”

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office responded to the news on Monday, saying in a statement: “The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has received no information or cases involving so-called ballot harvesting in any elections held in Hennepin County this year. If Project Veritas has evidence of election law violations, they should provide it to the Minneapolis Police Department.”

The Daily Wire reported last week:

A 2005 bipartisan report from the Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III, concluded that “absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” Attorney General William Barr, who is America’s top law enforcement official, has repeatedly stated that mail-in voting “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”

CBS Minnesota noted that Erica MacDonald, U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, has yet to issue a statement on the videos.

