https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giuliani-rudy-biden-dementia/2020/09/29/id/989374

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani Tuesday claimed Democrat nominee Joe Biden is suffering from dementia, accused him of taking the ADHD drug Adderall, and said the former vice president has “never been smart enough” to become president.

“The man [Biden] has dementia,” Giuliani, who has been helping Trump prepare for Tuesday night’s debate against Trump, claimed on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “There’s no doubt about it. I’ve talked to doctors. I’ve had them look at a hundred different tapes of his five years ago and today.”

“The Biden people say he is fine,” show co-host Steve Doocy told the former New York City mayor. He also reminded Giuliani that his comments are “just your opinion.”

“He can’t recite the Pledge of Allegiance and he is fine?” said Giuliani. “He was in the Senate for 160 years? I mean, he can’t do the prologues to the Constitution of the United States or the Declaration of Independence, any of them?”

He added that Biden “can’t do numbers. Wow, are the numbers screwed up. He actually displays symptoms that two gerontologists told me are classic symptoms of middle-level dementia.”

The former mayor pushed on with his accusations.

“When (Biden) does that ‘I pledge allegiance to the United States … uh … uh … um … I think,’ he’s done that twice,” said Giuliani. “That’s a classic symptom in the DSM-V, it’s the fifth symptom, of dementia, he’s got eight of the 10.”

He also backed up Trump’s call for Biden to take a drug test before the debate, and said he does think the former vice president can get through the event — with some help.

“I think the president is quite right to say maybe he’s taken Adderall or some kind of attention deficit disorder thing,” said Giuliani.

The president’s attorney also accused Biden of being stupid.

“I think if you just look at him and listen to him, you realize that he has never been smart enough to be president, ever,” said Giuliani. “He was the dumbest man in his grammar school class. He was left back in the third grade. He cheated to get through law school. The guy plagiarized when he was 21 years old.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

