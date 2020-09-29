https://thehill.com/homenews/media/518799-rush-limbaugh-rips-the-rock-for-biden-endorsement-sold-his-soul-to-china

Rush Limbaugh ripped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on his nationally syndicated radio program on Tuesday, declaring the actor “sold his soul to China” after endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge’s ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump’s TikTok ban Harris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE.

Johnson, Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, endorsed the former vice president over the weekend, marking the first time the 48-year-old has endorsed any candidate.

“Dwayne Johnson has sold his soul to China,” Limbaugh said. “It is a fascinating story about who owns this guy and who he really cares about pleasing.

“Now, he could have been silent. He could have just gone through this campaign and not announced a preference. But he’s come out and endorsed Biden,” the host added.

Johnson, who did not vote in 2016, said he decided on the Democratic ticket because of what he described as Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee Compromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Biden must clarify his stance on energy for swing voters MORE‘s “centrist ideologies.”

“As a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president.”

Limbaugh was referencing a column in the conservative American Greatness, where writer Edward Ring argued Johnson’s endorsement may have backfired based on Facebook comments deriding the “Fast and Furious” star’s decision.

“There is 100,000 comments to this guy’s video on his Facebook post. Ninety-five percent of the comments are expressions of anger and feelings of betrayal,” Limbaugh said. “Johnson obviously doesn’t know who his audience is, or maybe he does. Dwayne Johnson’s audience, just like LeBron James and all these current pop culture icons, it is the ChiComs who are paying them. It is the ChiComs who own them, and it is the Chinese to whom they are loyal.”

Limbaugh’s criticism follows a similar attack from conservative talk show host Mark Levin Mark Reed LevinMark Levin rips ‘The Rock’ for Biden endorsement: ‘Self-righteous egomaniac’ Pompeo blasts media coverage of Trump foreign policy Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better MORE.

