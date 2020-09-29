https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/29/savage-president-trump-hits-joe-biden-hard-when-he-says-hes-the-democrat-party-now/

The debate is already a hot mess, President Trump isn’t backing down from either Joe Biden or Chris Wallace, and he took a great shot when Biden reminded him that he was the Democrat Party nominee.

It is the Harris-Biden ticket, we’ve been told.

Savage.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...