Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerDemocrats blast Trump after report reveals he avoided income taxes for 10 years: ‘Disgusting’ Biden refuses to say whether he would support expanding Supreme Court Schumer says Trump tweet shows court pick meant to kill off ObamaCare MORE (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that he will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge’s order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE‘s third Supreme Court pick.

“I am not going to meet with Judge Barrett. Why would I meet with a nominee of such an illegitimate process and one who is determined to get rid of the Affordable Care Act?” Schumer said in a tweet.

Democrats are weighing whether to meet with Barrett as she begins her Capitol Hill outreach on Tuesday, where she is scheduled to meet with several Republican senators including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary Supreme Court fight should drive Democrats and help Biden Harris on SCOTUS fight: Ginsburg’s legacy ‘at stake’ MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSupreme Court fight should drive Democrats and help Biden Graham to meet with Trump’s Supreme Court pick on Tuesday Democratic super PAC launches .5M ad campaign against Graham MORE (R-S.C.).

Two Democrats on the Judiciary Committee — Sens. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoHarris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee Hawley warns Schumer to steer clear of Catholic-based criticisms of Barrett Senate GOP set to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (D-Hawaii) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) — said over the weekend that they won’t meet with her. But Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker says he will ask Amy Coney Barrett if she will recuse herself from presidential election-related cases Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for SCOTUS confirmation hearings before election The movement to reform animal agriculture has reached a tipping point MORE (D-N.J.) indicated on Sunday that he wanted to.

“It’s my intention to do so … I’m going to make it very clear. One of the things I want to ask her is will she recuse herself in terms of any election issues that come before us, because if she does not recuse herself, I fear that the court will be further delegitimized,” Booker told “Meet the Press” when asked if he would meet with Barrett.

The meetings are not required but give senators a first shot at questioning the Supreme Court nominee ahead of a high-profile hearing.

Trump announced on Saturday that he intended to nominate Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgHarris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee Trump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary Compromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion MORE, setting up a weeks-long fight expected to dominate the final stretch of the campaign.

Graham has said he will start hearings for Barrett on Oct. 12, with a committee vote expected on Oct. 22. That would pave the way for the full Senate to vote on Barrett’s confirmation before the Nov. 3 elections.

Because nominees only need a simple majority to be confirmed, Republicans can seat Barrett on the court without support from Democrats.

