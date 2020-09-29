https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/09/29/second-project-veritas-video-sheds-light-on-ilhan-omar-cash-for-ballots-scheme-n984159

On Monday night, Project Veritas released the second sting video showing a cash-for-ballots voter fraud scheme intended to help Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Some in the video claim that Omar is “behind all this mess.” Minnesota State Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R) told Michelle Malkin that he enlisted Project Veritas after the FBI apparently did not respond to the information. Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump called on the U.S. attorney in Minnesota, Erica MacDonald, to investigate the claims in the videos.

“Now take this (money) for your pocket change,” a ballot harvester tells a voter in the video. “Okay… when I fill it out, I’ll bring it to you,” the voter responds.

Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe claims to have “exposed a voter fraud ring so widespread that many members of the Somali community here consider it an ‘open secret.’ … Our sources within the Somali community here allege that the architect of this pay-for-votes scheme is none other than U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.”

O’Keefe shows the longer video, in which a ballot harvester offers “pocket money” of $200 in exchange for a voter filling out a voter registration form. Another ballot harvester said he received $800 in exchange for his vote.

Project Veritas insider Omar Jamal tells O’Keefe, “I think Ilhan Omar is one of the people who are behind all of this mess.”

“Eighty thousand of [Somali] immigrants votes will swing this election [in Minnesota] to one side,” Jamal explains. “And then they became very important. They became the focus of this and millions of dollars are spent to make sure that this 80 or 100 thousand of immigrant votes go one way.

Osman Ali Dahquane, one of the ballot harvesters, said, “I have forty people” and he pays each person $800 for his or her vote.

“This is something new with Ilhan,” a local woman told Project Veritas.

Drazkowski told Michelle Malkin that he took this information to the FBI originally, but he was not convinced the agency would run an investigation. He then approached Project Veritas.

MN GOP Rep. @stevedraz recounts why he went to @jamesokeefeiii w/Ilhan-tied election fraud after reporting to FBI: “I was not convinced that they were going to do an investigation…the only other organization that would do this & bring it to the surface was @project_veritas.” pic.twitter.com/JilGKQcIby — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 28, 2020

This “pocket money” video follows a first Project Veritas video exposing voter fraud for Ilhan Omar on Sunday night. In that video, Liban Mohamed bragged about cash and showed off his car full of absentee ballots.

As J. Christian Adams reported for PJ Media, the Project Veritas investigation found three locations inside Ward 6, a ballot harvesting triangle, where the scheme operates: the Riverside Plaza apartments, the senior citizen community at Horn Towers, and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services office at 980 E. Hennepin Ave., which also functions as a voting location and ballot drop-off site.

Following this first sting video, President Donald Trump suggested that MacDonald, the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, should investigate these claims.

“This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement,” he tweeted. “Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range!”

At around midnight Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted the latest Project Veritas video with the message, “Rigged Election!”

PJ Media reached out to MacDonald’s office for comment and did not receive a response by press time.

Hennepin County Attorney Jeff Wojciechowski told a Project Veritas journalist on a recorded line the ballot harvesting conduct described to him was: “Illegal, and we will be investigating.”

Similar voter fraud scandals appear to be popping up across the country. Queens voters have reported receiving military absentee ballots. A new lawsuit accused the Joe Biden campaign’s Texas political director of running an illegal ballot harvesting scheme.

On Monday, Thomas Spencer, a lawyer in the Bush v. Gore (2000) case and vice president of the Lawyers Democracy Fund, told PJ Media about a criminal “underworld” that perpetrates voter fraud. He said this voter fraud ring is “one of those subterranean problems where it’s very difficult to find who these people are.” He also warned that Democrats are “taking all the guardrails down,” opening up the system to voter fraud. He predicted at least two election cases will likely reach the Supreme Court.

