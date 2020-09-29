https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518829-grassley-says-disclosing-trumps-tax-records-without-authorization-could

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck GrassleyCharles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyGOP lawmakers distance themselves from Trump comments on transfer of power The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Ginsburg lies in repose Top GOP senators say Hunter Biden’s work ‘cast a shadow’ over Obama Ukraine policy MORE (R-Iowa) on Tuesday suggested that any effort by the Senate to obtain and disclose President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge’s order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE’s tax records so soon before the election could violate the internal revenue code.

Grassley, when pressed by a reporter over whether he would seek to obtain Trump’s tax records, indicated that he’s worried about them being used for “political purposes” before Election Day.

Senate Republicans are under pressure to delve into Trump’s tax records after The New York Times published a bombshell report Sunday that Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years and that he claimed a $72.9 million tax refund that is now the subject of an IRS audit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Times also reported that Trump owes $421 million in loans that are coming due within four years, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiAirline industry applauds Democrats for including aid in coronavirus relief package Democrats unveil scaled-down .2T coronavirus relief package Trump tax reveal roils presidential race MORE (D-Calif.) said raises “a national security question.”

Asked Tuesday if he would obtain Trump’s tax returns, Grassley replied: “I checked and 6103 doesn’t allow tax returns to be used for political purposes.”

Section 6203 of the tax code states that individual and business tax returns are confidential and that federal officers or employees may not disseminate those returns or the information in them without the taxpayer’s consent.

But the law provides an exception for congressional committees with jurisdiction over taxes, such as Grassley’s Finance panel.

A congressional inquiry that requests tax records, however, must do so to further a “legislative purpose,” according to a Congressional Research Service report published in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congressional Research Service concluded in its report that Congress does not possess the power to obtain private tax records when its inquiry is not intended to result in legislation.

The Supreme Court ruled in July that Congress could not review Trump’s tax records before a lower court scrutinized whether a congressional request was justified by significant legislative interest and balanced it against the president’s position as the head of an equal and separate branch of the federal government.

Other Senate Republicans on Tuesday demurred when asked about The Times’ reporting on Trump’s tax records, asserting it is difficult to verify claims about how much Trump paid in taxes or how much he owes in loans without original documents.

“I’ve seen the New York Times’ reporting on it but it’s based on documents that the Time declined to disclose. By all appearances, those documents were given to The Times in violation of federal criminal laws,” said Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSupreme Court fight should drive Democrats and help Biden Fears grow of chaotic election Senate GOP set to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick before election MORE (R-Texas). “Without the actual documents it’s difficult to ascertain their veracity, to know what The Times is including and what they’re excluding.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

