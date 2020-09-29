https://www.theblaze.com/news/ted-cruz-joy-behar-cuomo-covid

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appeared on Monday’s episode of “The View” and explained what he said was a colossal COVID-19 failure on the part of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

He made the remarks in response to co-host Joy Behar’s concern over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that he would be removing all COVID restrictions across the state.

What are the details?

During the later part of the broadcast, Behar accused Cruz of deflecting from the topic of DeSantis’ statewide announcement when he brought up Cuomo’s COVID-19 nursing home scandal.

In March, Cuomo drew wide condemnation after he ordered nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

As Newsbusters’ Kristina Marsh pointed out, “As each host tried and failed to trap the Republican senator with liberal talking points [earlier in the show], Joy Behar lost her patience at the end of the interview when talking about shutdowns and coronavirus.”

“[Behar] fretted about how Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis had let bars and restaurants open back up and asked [Cruz] if Texas would do the same,” Marsh said.

“He said they won’t be closing anything going forward,” a clearly worried Behar told Cruz during the exchange.

Cruz responded by pointing out that he does support a reopening of the economy, adding that the COVID-19 death rate in Florida — and in his home state of Texas — has been comparatively low when pitted against death rates in Democratic states.

“New York in particular has led the country in death rate, and I think it had a lot to do with the Democratic governor there — Gov. Cuomo — sending people who had COVID into nursing homes,” he insisted.

Behar snapped, “That’s not true!” and attempted to talk over Cruz, but he apparently would not permit it.

“Well, the death rate [in New York] is three times as high as the death rate in Texas or Florida,” he stated.

A clearly upset Behar did not want to talk about New York and pressed, “I asked you about DeSantis. Answer me about DeSantis, please. I’m talking about Florida right now, not New York. New York got hit very early, and a lot of people were coming in without any kind of sanctions on it.”

Cruz, who apparently didn’t see the relevance of her remark about Gov. DeSantis, added, “The policy of the governors of New York and New Jersey of sending people who were COVID-positive into nursing homes was catastrophic. And it resulted in a horrific death rate.”

Behar fired back, “Deflection! You are deflecting, sir! You are deflecting the question!”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg was primed to pile on at that point and directed the responsibility to President Donald Trump.

“Had the man who is running the country right now given us this information in January when he had it — when we could have maybe done something a little differently — it might have worked differently,” Goldberg snapped. “I just wanted to point that out. It’s not about whose people died more. People died, and they didn’t have to.”

