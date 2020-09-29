https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amy-coney-barrett-thom-tillis-democrats-senate/2020/09/29/id/989463

Some Democratic senators are refusing to even meet with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, because they want to make her confirmation hearing a “circus,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

Tillis, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the refusal of some Democrats to meet her is “because they are going to make a circus when they get into the committee. And if they met with Judge Barrett for an hour, they would find it very difficult to go after her the way I think that they are going to,” adding “if they know her beforehand it’s going to be a lot more difficult to pull off the theater I expect to see on Oct. 12.”

Tillis called Democrat accusations Barrett would get rid of both the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade just a “political stunt,” emphasizing “what the Democrats want to do is distract the discussion away from who would [Democrat presidential nominee] Joe Biden put forth.”

Tillis warned, if Biden wins the election and the Democrats control the Senate, they would expand the Supreme Court, and the court would be packed “with liberal activist judges [who] would be nothing more than ‘legislators in robes.'”

