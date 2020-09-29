https://justthenews.com/government/senate-passes-legislation-avert-government-shutdown?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation that will fund the government through Dec. 11, steering clear of a potential government shutdown as a new fiscal year commences Thursday.

The bill, which passed 84-10 in the Senate and was approved by the House last week, will now head to President Trump, who is expected to approve it.

In addition to providing continued funding past the impending November election and into the month of December, the bill would also prolong some programs facing a “funding or authorizations lapse on Sept. 30,” according to the Associated Press.

The legislation would fund a potential presidential transition if President Trump fails to secure victory in his reelection bid. It would also avert coronavirus-linked rises to Medicare Part B premiums for outpatient trips to the doctor.

The AP also reports that the bill contains language that would allow the president’s farm bailout to persist uninterrupted and that House Democrats secured $8 billion of food aid for the indigent.

