https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/serious-push-u-s-house-remove-speaker-pelosi/

A coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should be removed from her post if she pursues yet another political impeachment campaign against President Donald Trump.

Her antagonism to the president dates back to before he even was elected, and she has used her position as the leader of the House to oppose just about everything he has proposed during his first term. She’s routinely amplified her opposition with her personal insults to the president.

Now an organized and formal procedure that could result in her removal from the speakership has been proposed, with one supporter confirming there even are Democrats in favor of her dismissal.

One driving force has been the House Freedom Caucus, which recently confirmed the position of its members:

TRENDING: Alleged attacker behind carnage at pro-Trump event linked to ‘Caravan 4 Justice’ group

NEW: @SpeakerPelosi‘s latest impeachment threat is proof she would rather use her post as speaker to weaponize the chamber than as a means of accomplishing anything of substance for the country. She must be removed from the speakership immediately.https://t.co/CqSmYsFchZ — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) September 22, 2020

“@SpeakerPelosi’s latest impeachment threat is proof she would rather use her post as speaker to weaponize the chamber than as a means of accomplishing anything of substance for the country,” the coalition said. “She must be removed from the speakership immediately.”

It is Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and chairman of the Freedom Caucus, who explained in a podcast interview with the Daily Signal that the entire Republican conference already has discussed the plan.

Should Nancy Pelosi be removed from her position as speaker of the House? 100% (68 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Biggs said in the interview the Republicans in the House assembled enough signatures of members to bring up the issue before the GOP caucus.

He said the effort has been developing for several months and the most recent discussion was whether the timing was appropriate.

The momentum has increased, he explained, because of “this notion that she would even allow the suggestion of impeachment of the president for engaging in his constitutional prerogative, not just prerogative, but his obligation.”

She, in fact, has threatened to try to impeach the president for nominating a candidate to be a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, to fill the vacancy created by the death of Ruth Ginsburg.

“The American people elected him to be the president of the United States for a full four years, and part of his duty is to fill Supreme Court vacancies. And so, this notion that you would impeach him for doing a constitutionally required duty, which is just a step too far, and then her rhetoric in the recent couple of weeks has just been absolutely abysmal and demeaning to the institution. So, that was the last straw,” Biggs explained.

Pelosi orchestrated an impeach-and-remove political campaign against President Trump last winter, which failed.

Biggs explained the newest threats are because the Democrats want to do “anything” to stop the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the high court.

“I mean, you have a really, really qualified individual, but what she’s (Pelosi) wanting to do is even though the House has, virtually, nothing to do with the advice and consent, we just are observers, … she said it, basically, that she wanted to create a distraction, a distraction for this administration,” Biggs explained.

“I would tell you that there’s largely consensus in the body that she needs to be removed. And if she actually does try to go through with any of this, the minority leader has said that he will make that motion posthaste, which is a privileged motion. So, it would get immediate attention,” Biggs said. “It’s despicable that they would attempt to use impeachment. I mean, what they did last time was impeachment because they don’t like the president. This time, they would use it as a distraction, because they don’t like the fact that he got to appoint [Judge] Amy Coney Barrett.”

Biggs said the process is that the minority leader would file a motion with the clerk and bring up immediately a privileged motion to vacate, which takes precedent over other business.

“What would happen at that point is that we anticipate any ways that the Democrats would move to table or to set that motion to vacate aside, and we would then have a motion on that. That would be the telling motion. That would be effectively saying you support Pelosi or you don’t support Pelosi, you support the removal or you don’t support the removal, all in that motion to table,” the congressman said.

He estimated there could be as many as 15 or 20 Democrats who would support removal.

“If that were the case, then you would have a good chance of actually removing Nancy Pelosi,” he said.

Biggs previously explained that Pelosi “has abused her position, demonized millions of Americans, and extracted political revenge on President Trump by impeaching him.”

He said Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy “has already indicated that he might use the Freedom Caucus’s motion to respond in the event that Speaker Pelosi abuses her position yet again to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Barr over the Supreme Court vacancy.”

Biggs said her party largely sticks with Pelosi because she “raises just bucket loads of money.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

