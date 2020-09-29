https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/sick-democrat-lawmaker-pedo-protector-pushes-legislation-condemn-group-calls-pedos/

On Friday Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), a freshman Democrat representing New Jersey’s 7th District, introduced legislation to “condemn QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes.”

The text of the legislation reads:

“Whereas QAnon initially alleged that prominent Americans are engaged in a secret plot to control the world, while using their power to exploit children, and has expanded to embrace virtually every popular conspiracy theory of the last several decades, from questioning the truth about the September 11th terrorist attacks, to believing in alien landings, to denying the safety of vaccines”

QAnon is famous for denouncing child sex trafficking rings.

What is interesting is that before becoming a US lawmaker Malinowski lobbied to protect sex offenders.

Via M3THODS:

A pedo protector wants to condemn a movement that calls out pedos… Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/F1KWrOMYt3 — M3thods (@M2Madness) September 29, 2020

