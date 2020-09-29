https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dear-sign-stealing-snowflake-actions-have-consequences/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Warner and Lindsay in Gilbert AZ. Let’s make them famous. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/XTf25e6LD0
— oiledsoul (@_mfmf_3) September 28, 2020
Famous last words — ‘It’s not property’
Actions have consequences. It looks like Gilbert Police are getting involved.
I live in Gilbert, AZ about a mile from there.
It is the CVS drug store parking lot on Lindsay and Warner.
I have a friend that works for Gilbert PD.
Just sent him the video.
They are about to learn that actions have consequences.
Something their parents never taught them.
— Todd Cefaratti (@ToddJCefaratti) September 28, 2020