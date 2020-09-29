https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-joe-bidens-campaign-requests-breaks-every-30-minutes-tonights-first-debate/

On Tuesday morning the Biden Campaign requested TWO debate breaks tonight during the presidential debate.

The Biden campaign want breaks EVERY 30 MINUTES during the debate tonight!

So far the Trump campaign has NOT AGREED to this last minute request by the Biden Campaign!

This casts doubts on Joe Biden’s health and stamina.

Also — The Trump campaign has requested a third party entity to inspect both candidates for communication devices like an ear piece before the debate tonight.

The Biden Campaign has NOT AGREED to this.

TRENDING: James O’Keefe DROPS A MOAB! — Project Veritas Releases EXPLOSIVE Video of Ilhan Omar Connected Harvester EXCHANGING CASH FOR BALLOTS! –VIDEO

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

