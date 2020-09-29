https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/slum-lord-linked-ilhan-omar-also-owned-club-george-floyd-derek-chauvin-worked-later-burnt-riots/

In February we reported on Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar’s second largest donor, Basim Omar Sabri, a convicted felon who owns millions in property that is dilapidated and unsafe, receiving over 180 regulatory violations.

Yaacov Apelbaum shared the following about Ilhan Omar’s donor Sabri:

One of Sabri’s properties was “the first Somali mall in the USA” and it collapsed:

Sabri and his friends also celebrate the martyrdom of Palestinian terrorists:

Sabri and his friends also are connected to major Democrat politicians like Joe Biden:

(Below is the overall summary on Sabri)

Last night James O’Keefe dropped a bomb when his Project Veritas investigation exposed the pay-for-vote scheme in Minnesota. According to those involved in the scandal Ilhan Omar is the one who came up with the voter fraud scheme.

BREAKING: Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for General Election Ballot.”We don’t care illegal.”…”We are taking the money and we’ll vote for you” “@IlhanMN is the one who came up with all this”#CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/mCoCn3ryVK — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 29, 2020

This report is related to Basim Omar Sabri and his connections to Ilhan Omar. Another point of interest identified by Yaacov Apelbaum is as follows:

In what can only be explained as a 1 in a billion chance, Sabri (under the name “Omar”) happens to own the Latino restaurant, El Nuevo Rodeo, on Lake Street & 27th in Minneapolis. This was the club where George Floyd and Derek Chauvin (the policeman who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck until his death) worked together as security guards. If that is not statistically significant enough, Basri also owns 15 properties on Lake Street, within the bustling commercial corridor that was wiped out during late May riots.

Why do Democrats align themselves with terrorists and slum lords? What is the connection between these slum lords and the death of George Floyd?

