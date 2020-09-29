https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/29/somehow-the-joe-biden-campaign-secured-the-rights-to-the-truth-twitter-handle/

We ask this in all seriousness: How the f*** did the Joe Biden campaign secure the rights to the Twitter handle “@Truth” ahead of tonight’s debate?

The Biden campaign and DNC War Room teams have secured the handle @Truth on Twitter, which they will use to fact-check President Trump in real time during Tuesday’s debate, a campaign aide confirms to CNN. — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 29, 2020

Did they buy it, rent it or did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey just let them have it?

This is the only tweet on the timeline as of the writing of this post:

Truth — and we can’t stress this enough, folks — over lies pic.twitter.com/sc8oWw1tzH — Truth (@truth) September 29, 2020

But libs are pretty psyched for whatever they’re about to tweet later tonight:

I highly recommend you go follow @truth! Go! Hurry! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 29, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

