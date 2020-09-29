https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/spineless-speaker-paul-ryan-blocked-us-every-turn-matt-gaetz-goes-off-paul-ryan-declassified-documents-show-hillary-hatched-russia-hoax-video/

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined Lou Dobbs on Tuesday following the release of newly declassified documents that reveal Hillary Clinton hatched the Russiagate hoax to pin the DNC “hacking” onto Trump.

Gaetz and his cohorts Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, and several others were speaking out against the hoax back in 2017 but Speaker Paul Ryan purposely ignored them.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: Remember Lou, it was myself and Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows, back in 2017 who said we needed a special counsel to investigate the activities of Hillary Clinton. And had we done that we would have know what John Ratcliffe just told us well before. But we had the spineless Speaker Paul Ryan who blocked us at every turn. He acted like we were the tinfoil hat wearing crazy Republicans. But the reality was that we were telling the American people the truth. People on Washington on both sides of the aisle were lying to the American people and now we know exactly where the Russia hoax began.

Speaker Paul Ryan was a horrible failure.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

