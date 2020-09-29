https://www.dailywire.com/news/stand-with-amy-new-ad-defends-amy-coney-barrett-slams-democrats-anti-christian-bigotry

A new ad comes to the defense of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, slamming Democrats and “liberal extremists” for their anti-Christian attacks on the Catholic mother of seven.

The ad, released Tuesday by Judicial Crisis Network, highlights the controversial questioning of Barrett by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Dirk Durbin (D-IL) during the judge’s confirmation hearing to be a federal appeals judge in 2017.

Both Feinstein and Durbin were hit with charges of anti-Catholic bigotry for pressing Barrett about her personal religious views, most notably when Feinstein told the judge, “the dogma lives loudly with you.”

“Democrats and liberal extremists are attacking Amy Coney Barrett for her faith,” the voiceover in the ad starts. “It’s shameful bigotry, but it’s not new.”

The ad then cuts to a clip of Durbin pressing Barrett on whether she is an “orthodox Catholic,” and then shows a clip from Feinstein saying, “The dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern.”

“Amy Coney Barrett stood her ground,” the voiceover continues. “Democrats know she’s brilliant and principled, so their attacks on her faith will only get worse.”

“Stand with Amy,” the ad concludes.

Following Coney Barrett’s federal appeals judge hearings, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) raised concerns over attacks from Democrats on the judge’s faith.

“I think some of the questioning that you have been subjected to today seems to miss some of these fundamental constitutional protections we all have,” Sasse said at the time, according to Law&Crime.

The outlet also noted that University of North Carolina law professor Carissa Hessick similarly pushed back against the Democrats’ religious-based questioning.

“I hope that reporters press [Senator Dick Durbin] on why he thinks it is acceptable to question judicial nominees about their religious beliefs,” Hessick posted via Twitter.

In 2020, similar attacks on Barrett’s faith are resurfacing from prominent Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media.

As noted by The Daily Wire last week, The Washington Post highlighted Barrett’s faith in an apparent attempt to paint her as an extremist unfit for the Supreme Court.

“Amy Coney Barrett, the judge at the top of Trump’s list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has said we should always remember that a ‘legal career is but a means to an end … and that end is building the Kingdom of God,’” one Washington Post reporter tweeted.

“Trump’s likely RBG replacement, Amy Coney Barrett, is a Catholic extremist with 7 children who does not believe employers should be required to provide health care coverage for birth control,” one progressive activist said of the judge. “She wants the rest of American women to be stuck with her extreme lifestyle.”

And it hasn’t stopped there. Barrett’s adopted children, who are Haitian, have also been the used as a bludgeon to attack the judge as a “colonizer” and racist looking for “cover.”

Barrett’s confirmation nevertheless seems all but sealed.

“We can slow it down perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at the most,” Durbin admitted on ABC News this past weekend. “But we can’t stop the outcome.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) recently announced hearings for Coney Barrett will begin Oct. 12.

