Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has declared a state of emergency in three California counties known for their wine production, after wildfires claimed lives while consuming more than 100 structures and threatening thousands more in blazes fire officials said Monday night were “0%” contained.

What are the details?

The governor announced his emergency proclamation for Napa, Sonoma, and Shasta counties after two fires known as the Glass and Zogg fires burned through “tens of thousands of acres” and prompted the evacuation of “tens of thousands of residents.”

According to CalFire, as of Monday night, 113 structures had been destroyed by the fires and another 8,500 were under threat.

One of the properties destroyed was Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, the ruins of which are pictured above.

NBC News reported that “three people were killed in the Zogg Fire,” which “has burned more than 40,000 acres.”

According to Fox News, “some 70,000 people are under evacuation orders.”

“We left with nothing, I mean, just, literally with nothing,” one sobbing resident told ABC News. “We’re so lucky to be alive.”

[embedded content]

More fires in California wine country prompt emergency evacuations | WNT



www.youtube.com



The New York Times noted weeks ago that “California’s wildfire season is already the most severe in modern history, measured by acres burned,” reporting at the time that “more than 2.5 million acres of land have burned in the state this year, nearly 20 times what had burned at this time last year.”

The fires in California have now scorched over 3.7 million acres, and 28 people have died in them so far this year, NBC News reported.

