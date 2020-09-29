https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/steve-bannon-trust-me-tonight-trumps-coming-hard/

Posted by Kane on September 29, 2020 2:02 pm

Steve Bannon Quick Hit from this morning — ‘Trust me tonight, Trump is coming hard. Joe Biden is the Swamp. He is the concierge of the managed decline of our country.’

