(CNBC) — Stocks fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday amid renewed concern over the coronavirus outbreak in New York City.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 131.40 points lower, or 0.5%, at 27,452.66. The S&P 500 also dipped 0.5% to end the day at 3,335.47 while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3% to 11,085.25. The major averages snapped a three-day winning streak.

Shares of airline companies led the declines. JetBlue dropped 4.4% and American Airlines slid 4%. United dipped nearly 4% and Southwest closed lower by 1.7%.

