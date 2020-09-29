https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/stop-steal-az-governor-ducey-demands-crooked-secretary-state-shut-illegal-voter-registration-hotline-w-application-signature/

Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey wrote a letter to Secretary of State Hobbs Katie Hobbs DEMANDING the crooked Democrat officials shut down their hotline to process voter registrations without applications or signatures!

Plot to Steal the Election Update: Arizona Sec of State has a hotline to process voter registration “telephonically” without an application or signature! #DefendYourBallot https://t.co/BMYxuwSDuT — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) September 23, 2020

Governor Ducey demanded the Secretary of State to stop this illegal processing.

Democrats in 2020 are trying everything they can to rig the election system. These people are without ethics or morals!

Governor Ducey demanded the hotline shut down to preserve the confidence and faith in the integrity of our election system.

Here’s the letter from last week:

page 1



page 2



