(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A California high school student was told by his teacher he’d be kicked out of his virtual chemistry class if he did not remove a Trump banner on the wall of his bedroom.

According to CBS Sacramento, the mother of the Colusa High School student said her son has had the flag/banner up since the beginning of the (virtual) school year.

But the chemistry teacher, a rookie according to the mom, made a “mistake” by giving the boy an ultimatum to remove the banner or to reposition his computer camera. “There hasn’t been any guidance given to her as a teacher for the school,” the mom said.

