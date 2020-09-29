http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G3jMMB6XjD4/

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s team has yet to consent to the Trump campaign’s request to have the ears of both candidates inspected for listening devices prior to the first presidential debate.

According to reports ahead of the first head-to-head debate, President Donald Trump’s team requested that a third party check the ears of both candidates to ensure there are no listening devices — a request to which the former vice president’s team has yet to agree, according to Fox News’s Bill Hemmer.

Additionally, Biden’s campaign reportedly requested breaks every 30 minutes, but the Trump team rejected that request as well. However, Fox News’s Bret Baier pointed out that the debate commission always said the debate would be 90 minutes straight through with no commercial breaks.

“As far as the listening devices and the Biden campaign’s response to that, I think that’s interesting. We will have to follow that through the day to [see] what comes out of that,” Baier added:

FOX News has learned new details about debate negotiations between the Biden and Trump campaigns ahead of tonight’s debate: (1/3) — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020

The Biden campaign requested two breaks (one every thirty minutes) during tonight’s program, which was denied by their Trump counterparts, in negotiations over the last several weeks. (3/3) — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 29, 2020

On Sunday, Trump “strongly” demanded a drug test for “Sleepy Joe” either before or after the debate.

“Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” he said:

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

The Biden campaign’s Kate Bedingfield responded to the president’s request, stating that the former vice president “intends to deliver his debate answers in words.”

“If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager continued. “We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop [Chinese coronavirus].”

The debate, taking place in Cleveland, Ohio, is slated to begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

