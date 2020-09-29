https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tennessee-restrictions-bill-lee-covid-19/2020/09/29/id/989484

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday the statewide coronavirus limitations on businesses and gatherings will expire, but the state of emergency due to the pandemic will be extended.

“I want the economy to move forward,” Lee said on a call with state legislators Tuesday, according to The Tennessean. “I don’t want any business to have any reason to not function as fully as they possibly can. I’m advocating for that in our big six counties, as well.”

Although the statewide restrictions will be lifted, local counties and cities, including Memphis and Nashville, will still be able to set their own limitations.

Previously, the state had various restrictions on businesses, such as bars and restaurants, and limited gatherings to under 50 people.

The state’s coronavirus cases have increased by 3% in the past two weeks, according to The New York Times, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to more than 191,000, with almost 2,400 dead from the coronavirus.

