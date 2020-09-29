https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/29/that-blast-you-heard-was-projection-irony-detectors-exploding-after-basement-biden-told-trump-to-get-out-of-your-bunker/

There are plenty of fireworks at tonight’s presidential debate, but there have also been some unintended laughs. This doozy came from Joe Biden:

LOL.

Biden, who has spent so many days calling “lids” and staying hunkered down at home during the campaign season, might have set an irony and projection record with that one:

They’re definitely throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks tonight.

