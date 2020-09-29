http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Z6aEofDVwxQ/

Jack Quaid, the star of the hit Amazon superhero series The Boys, repeatedly tweeted “Fuck Donald Trump” over the weekend, just a day after a left-wing media swarm attacked his father, actor Dennis Quaid, claiming that the elder Quaid was working with the Trump administration on a recent public service announcement with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The younger Quaid launched his profane tirade against President Trump late Saturday. “Hey it’s 11:24pm on a Saturday and I just thought this would be a good time to say: Fuck Donald Trump.”

Hey it’s 11:24pm on a Saturday and I just thought this would be a good time to say: Fuck Donald Trump. — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) September 27, 2020

He followed up a few minutes later when he was asked when it would not be a good time to say that. “Never. Fuck Donald Trump. See? Never gets old,” he replied

Never. Fuck Donald Trump. See? Never gets old. — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) September 27, 2020

The third time was a charm for Quaid, who followed up with another profane tweet in the early hours of Sunday.

Good morning. Fuck Donald Trump. — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) September 27, 2020

His father, Dennis Quaid, is facing a left-wing media swarm over a recent interview he conducted with Dr. Fauci for a public service announcement. Politico cited anonymous sources in a story Friday claiming that senior Trump administration officials have recorded interviews between celebrities, including Dennis Quaid, and health officials as part of an ad campaign “pushing an optimistic line” about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

The magazine claimed that the campaign used $300 million that was originally earmarked for the Centers for Disease Control. The story was picked up by other publications and quickly went viral, causing Dennis Quaid to trend on Twitter.

But Dennis Quaid denied the report and has slammed the “cancel culture media.”

“I have to say right now I am feeling some outrage and a lot of disappointment about a PSA and interview that I did with Dr. Anthony Fauci a few weeks ago,” he said on Instagram. “It is being used by the cancel culture media that I was doing a campaign ad and endorsement of Donald Trump and that I was paid handsomely for this by diverted CDC funds. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Watch below:

The Innerspace star said he was “not paid one penny” for doing the interview and neither was Dr. Fauci. He also said the interview was apolitical in nature. “I am really disappointed that some people who call themselves legitimate reporters don’t do their homework,” he said.

The media’s attack on Dennis Quaid may have stemmed from the actor’s comments earlier this year in which he complimented President Trump for his response to the pandemic.

“I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states — and all of the American people — what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over,” Dennis Quaid said in April.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

