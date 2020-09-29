https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/29/the-rocks-biden-endorsement-met-with-massive-online-anger/
RUSH: Folks, there’s another story out here today that I don’t know if you know anything about yet. And I want to do it here and tell you about it. It’s about The Rock. Dwayne Johnson. You might be saying, “Rush, with everything going on, you of all people talking some Hollywood guy?”
No, no, no, no, no. Stick with me on this, folks. Because there is a fascinating story. This is in American Greatness. It is a story by Edward Ring. Now, the headline is how Dwayne Johnson has sold his soul to China. It is a fascinating story about who owns this guy and who he really cares about pleasing.
Now, he could have been silent. He could have just gone through this campaign and not announced a preference. But he’s come out and endorsed Biden. And you might say, “So what, Rush? Hollywood guy.” And a lot of people, “But, Rush, but, Rush, Dwayne Johnson’s always been known as a Republican or conservative.” Yes, I know. But not now. The man that Forbes magazine lists as the world’s highest paid actor, Dwayne Johnson, has just endorsed Biden for president in a seven-minute video that has been posted to his Facebook profile.
Johnson, explained, quote, “In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris -” do you realize this woman doesn’t even know who Notorious B.I.G. was? She’s out there promoting Ruth Ginsburg as Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls. Notorious B.I.G. was a rapper who assumed room temperature many years ago.
She’s getting him confused with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Notorious R.B.G. She doesn’t even know. And then she said the best rapper out there bar none is Tupac Shakur. Best rapper alive. Well, Tupac first became One Pack and then he died. So One Pack Shakur has been dead for, what, 24 years? Is that right? Yeah. One Pack, he was shot while he was a passenger in an SUV driving down the Vegas strip, if I’m not mistaken. Or maybe it was LA. But he became One Pack.
He was Tupac, and then One Pack and then no pack. It was an East Coast, West Coast rapper thing. But here’s Kamala Harris out there saying, the greatest rapper alive, no question about it, hands down, is Tupac Shakur. And now she’s saying, and how about Ruth Ginsburg, the Notorious B.I.G. This woman, when it comes to pop culture, she’s getting all this credit and she is clueless. Anyway, just a mild observation.
Now, back to Dwayne Johnson here. He posts a seven minute video to his Facebook profile. He says: “In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States.” I endorse them for our presidential office. So you know what? I’ll tell you why this is a story. There is 100,000 comments to this guy’s video on his Facebook post. Ninety-five percent of the comments are expressions of anger and feelings of betrayal.
Dwayne Johnson obviously doesn’t know who his audience is, or maybe he does. Dwayne Johnson’s audience, just like LeBron James and all these current pop culture icons, it is the ChiComs who are paying them. It is the ChiComs who own them, and it is the Chinese to whom they are loyal.
One hundred thousand “comments in response to Johnson’s Facebook post, it’s clear at once that Johnson’s endorsement backfired. There are almost no comments supporting his decision. Roughly 95 percent of the comments are expressions of anger and feelings of betrayal.” Do you think he cares?
I don’t think he cares, ’cause believe me, folks, what’s really happening here is that he’s pleasing his masters in China. His movies do far better than better in China than they do in the United States, particularly now during COVID, and it’s the same thing with LeBron James and some of these other NBA players.
The loyalty they have for their pop culture status and their wealth happens to be China. Here’s another pull quote from the story: “[I]f you’re Dwayne Johnson, or Lebron James, or countless other luminaries of sports and screen, you’ve put that time-tested wisdom aside in a mad dash after the Chinese market. Never mind the slow but relentless inertia of history, and the inevitable clash it portends between the United States and China.
“If all you’re paying attention to is recent results and trends, the future for motion pictures, sort of like the future for [the NBA], is not in America, but China.” So I think this is quite telling. I think this is one of these little hidden stories. Nobody’s gonna pay it much attention at all, and they’re certainly gonna ignore the fact that there are 100,000 comments and most of them were anti his decision to endorse Biden.
Well, maybe they won’t ignore that. But I’m telling you tell you, folks, that is quite telling. Because Facebook is what? Facebook is dominated by leftists, and it’s controlled by leftists and you would think that the leftists that run Facebook would never let this happen. They would never let it appear that somebody like the Rock has angered 95% of the people commenting.
Now, this is gonna cause — since I’m talking about this, this is gonna change dramatically. You’re gonna find all kinds of supportive comments attached to this video on Facebook. But before that happens, I just want you to know that a full 95% of the comments to Dwayne Johnson’s video endorsing Biden are “expressions of anger and feelings of betrayal.”
I’m telling you, this is a hidden little indicator. It is a gem of data that tells us that the so-called pop culture devotion to Biden isn’t what you and I have been led to believe. And it goes along with so many other things that we know, but we’re not supposed to talk about it. We’re not supposed to understand or relate to.
It’s the same thing that happened on Instagram to The Rock. Comment after comment say, “Trump 2020!” I mean, it’s incredible, and it’s no different. NFL ratings, NBA ratings, massive rallies for Trump, massive boat rallies all over the country, bigger crowds for Trump rallies today than in 2016. There are massive car and truck parades for Trump all over the country.
The media doesn’t cover them, but word of them gets out. Fundraising numbers. All kind of little indicators like this that were all there in 2016 and everybody ignored. And we’re gonna have the debate tonight.
RUSH: I knew this. I knew this. I just wasn’t confident enough to mention it, but I have now found out during the break, Dwayne Johnson, affectionately known here now as “The Crock,” spoke at the Republican convention in 2000.
He was out there speaking in favor of George W. Bush. I have a photo of it here. C-SPAN, campaign 2000, The Crock speaking.
Man, how times change.