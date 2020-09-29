https://www.houstonchronicle.com/opinion/editorials/article/Editorial-We-recommend-Sheila-Jackson-Lee-for-15603865.php

Even her opponents acknowledge that U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has earned every bit of her reputation as “a fighter.”

In the 25 years that she has represented central Houston’s 18th Congressional District, Jackson Lee, 70, has never been shy about expressing her opinion or battling for her causes.

Whether it’s bringing billions of dollars to the region for high-speed rail, pushing for disaster relief, financing a state-of-the-art automotive training center at the Houston Community College North Forest Campus, championing the placement of COVID-19 testing sites in her district, or intervening in deportation cases, Jackson Lee has a record of getting things done.

“I take advantage of the opportunities of power,” she told the editorial board. “Not to use for myself but to use for others. That is what a congressperson does.”

That’s why district residents have sent her to Washington for 13 terms with never less than 70 percent of the vote.

And it’s a major reason we recommend Jackson Lee be returned to Congress to use her experience, seniority and determination to continue delivering for her district and the state of Texas.

Jackson Lee is challenged by Republican Wendell Champion, Libertarian Luke Spencer and Independent Vince Duncan.

Champion is a West Point graduate with experience as a lawyer, corporate manager, youth minister and community volunteer. Spencer works in the oil and gas industry and Duncan is the owner of a company that specializes in custom church furniture.

Champion speaks passionately about changing lives through better education and job opportunities and has backed that up through volunteer work in the community.

But none of the candidates come close to the congresswoman’s résumé or record of accomplishments.

Jackson Lee may occasionally ruffle feathers with a combative tone and temperament, but there is no denying the results.

Voters should keep her on the job in Washington.

