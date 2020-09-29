https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/09/30/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-71-what-the-kruiser-n986013

We’ve All Asked Ourselves This

There was yet another last minute scheduling change for a guest (maybe I shouldn’t record on Mondays) so I was not really prepared with just one topic.

As you are all aware by now, however, I do have some extemporaneous rambling skills. I put them to good use here. I recorded this before the debate and did some speculation about that. You can match up my thoughts with what actually happened if you were brave enough to watch the whole thing.

The baseball playoffs have begun and of course I had to touch on that a little. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, FIle) Will my Dodgers break my heart again? Probably. There’s other quality time stuff in the episode. Next week: RECIPE EXCHANGE. Have fun. ___ Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

