Hey, you know what crappy MSNBC debate coverage really needs? More Hillary Clinton.

Well, America, tonight’s your lucky night:

When you’re looking for razor-sharp election-related analysis, you definitely turn to the candidate who managed to lose to Donald Trump.

MSNBC continues to exercise the best judgment.

It is, in a way.

But on-brand AF.

