Hey, you know what crappy MSNBC debate coverage really needs? More Hillary Clinton.

Well, America, tonight’s your lucky night:

When you’re looking for razor-sharp election-related analysis, you definitely turn to the candidate who managed to lose to Donald Trump.

“1 hour on the world’s greatest expert in how you lose to Donald Trump!” https://t.co/ykn1tLzYIm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2020

MSNBC continues to exercise the best judgment.

Wait, this isn’t a joke? — Mark Nova (@avonkram) September 29, 2020

It is, in a way.

LOL — P33Kay (@20_Somethinger) September 29, 2020

But on-brand AF.

And 2020 just keeps on giving. 🤦‍♀️ — Mika (@mosesmika) September 29, 2020

