https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/29/titans-facility-shut-down-after-positive-covid-19-tests-steelers-game-on-sunday-in-jeopardy/

The Tennesse Titans have shut down all in-person activities after three players and five personnel tested positive for Covid-19:

So, how does remote football practice work?

According to reports, the facility is shut down until Saturday:

From the NFL:

This puts the Titans-Steelers game on Sunday in serious jeopardy:

The Vikings have shut their facility down as well:

But the good news there is no positive tests:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...