http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/E_Eq5g9RJzM/today-in-russia-hoax-news.php

We seem to be approaching the bottom of the biggest political scandal in American history thanks to the declassification of information that was somehow kept under wraps over the past four years. This information wasn’t leaked to the Times or the Post or any of the Democrats’ other co-conspirators in the mainstream media.

In the latest information to emerge from our fabled intelligence community, DNI Ratcliffe advises that Hillary Clinton appears to have hatched at least one prong of the Russia hoax against then candidate Donald Trump in July 2016 — “the IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation” — and former CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on it. Intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to former FBI Director James Comey the following September.

Ratcliffe further advises Judiciary Committee Chairman Graham that he would welcome the opportunity “to provide a classified briefing with further detail” at his convenience. I infer Ratcliffe has additional information bearing on this disclosure that remains classified. The hour is late and the time is short.

🚨🚨🚨 JUST DECLASSIFIED: The Russia hoax was Hillary’s plan, and the Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it. pic.twitter.com/72PRqWWmY3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

