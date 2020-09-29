https://www.theepochtimes.com/truck-runs-stop-sign-kills-mom-and-4-kids-in-suv-in-kansas-officials_3518870.html

A Kansas mother and four of her children were killed after a semi-truck ran through a stop sign and crashed into her SUV, according to officials.

Jessica Noel, 32; her 10-year-old daughter Anaiah; 4-year-old son Jeffrey; four-month-old son Hank; and 23-month-old son Mack died in the crash, according to her family in a GoFundMe page and the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office.

The sheriff’s office told KSN-TV that Noel was driving southbound on 263rd Street when a grain truck failed to stop, crashing into her vehicle.

The driver of the truck, Andrew Specht, wasn’t injured in the crash, according to officials. The accident is under investigation, reported the Hays Post.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said the commission is now attempting to make changes at the intersection.

“The tractor-trailer didn’t stop, it didn’t even slow down,” Dennis told KSN. “The latest word we got was that he had his cruise control set at 55 miles an hour and went through the stop sign. So, it’s really inattentive driving that caused five fatalities.”

“My heart and my family are broken over the loss of my sister-in-law and my four nieces and nephews,” Noel’s family said in a statement about the five deaths. “There are just no words….Thank you to ever who has reached out by email, text, or otherwise. We are taking it one day at a time. Thoughts and prayers are all that’s needed, but if you are able to give more to cover the medical bills and funeral expenses the Go Fund Me link my daughter created is below. Thank you. I love you all.”

