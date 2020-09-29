https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-debate-green-new-deal

President Donald Trump backed Democratic competitor Joe Biden into a corner about the Green New Deal, and the far left were angered over what he said Tuesday night during the first presidential debate.

The president hammered Biden over climate change by repeating estimates about the Green New Deal costing upward of $100 trillion dollars. Biden claimed that the controversial Green New Deal would pay for itself, then said that he didn’t support it, and then said that he had his own version of it during the debate.

“The Green New Deal will pay for itself as we move forward,” Biden said. “We’re not gonna build plants that are, in fact, great polluting…”

“Do you support the Green New Deal?” interrupted moderator Chris Wallace.

“No, I don’t support the Green New Deal,” Biden said.

“Oh you don’t? Well, that’s a big statement!” Trump said. “That means you just lost the radical left! Gone!”

“I support the Biden plan that I put forward. The Biden plan, which is different than what he calls the radical Green New Deal,” Biden said.

Some on the far left were aggravated by Biden’s comments on the Green New Deal and they took to social media to express their frustration.

“Oh good I was worried that the left wouldn’t get trashed any more in the debate but just in time, let’s all shred the green new deal! Giving young voters and progressives lots of reasons to vote,” liberal host Krystal Ball tweeted.

Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins used the opportunity to strike at Biden from the left.

“Biden makes clear that he does not support the Green New Deal,” said Hawkins. “The fossil fuel companies will continue to have a friend in the White House.”



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was also angered that the president was using a cost figure for the Green New Deal she disagreed with.

“When Republicans talk about the Green New Deal being $100 trillion dollars, please know they’re doing that Dr. Evil thing where they shout random, escalating numbers to sound ominous,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who offered a link to an alternative view.

Others on social media pointed out that Biden’s vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), was a co-sponsor on the Green New Deal.

