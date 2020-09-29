http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/J_JOxF2IlEo/

President Donald Trump and Fox News debate moderator Chris Wallace sparred within the first ten minutes of the first presidential debate, prompting Trump to retort: “I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s OK, I’m not surprised.”

Trump’s remark came after Wallace attacked Trump, picking up on his contender Joe Biden (D)’s accusation that the president was trying to eliminate Obamacare without having a replacement.

Trump ding Chris Wallace: “I guess I’m debating you, not him.” #Debates2020 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 30, 2020

Donald Trump shouldn’t have to debate both Chris Wallace AND Joe Biden. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 30, 2020

“First of all I guess I’m debating you, not [Joe.] I’m not surprised.” – Trump to Wallace. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 30, 2020

Even before their exchange, Wallace repeatedly interrupted Trump to let Biden speak, with pleas of “Mr. President let him finish,” and “Please let him speak.”

Chris Wallace jumps in a second time when Biden having trouble with Trump’s questioning. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 30, 2020

The interaction between Trump and Wallace was expected to be contentious, given Wallace’s history of criticizing the president.

Breitbart News has reported on at least 15 times Wallace has criticized the president.

