https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/09/29/trump-blasts-media-for-anti-catholic-bigotry-n984075

Liberals aren’t even trying to hide their bigotry and contempt for people of the Catholic faith anymore. It’s out in the open with the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett — a Catholic woman of devout faith.

Donald Trump is doing his best to call liberals out for their hypocrisy.

Fox News:

“We have noticed some comments in the media about my incredibly qualified nominee, Amy. The New York Times said her religion is not consistent with American values,” Trump said. “She’s Catholic. That covers a lot of people. That’s a very disgraceful thing to say.” Trump said he thought “we settled this 60 years ago with the election of John F. Kennedy,” who became the first Catholic U.S. president. The issue evoked major controversy during the 1960 presidential campaign because many Protestants openly questioned whether a Catholic U.S. president would be taking his orders from the pope.

Indeed, the 1960 presidential race hearkens back to the days of the “Know-Nothing” party, when Catholic churches were burned and Catholic schools threatened with violence from mobs. In truth, it wasn’t so much Catholicism as a religion that threatened 19th-century Americans. It was those practicing that faith and what they represented.

American was born a Protestant Christian country. It’s founding was steeped in the Protestant ethos of hard work, sobriety, and adherence to God’s laws. At the time of America’s birth, it had been a little more than 100 years since the last of the religious wars in Europe had been settled. The blood spilled in the name of God was still fresh in the minds of Americans when the first immigrants began arriving in America.

Those immigrants threatened “the American way of life,” according to some. They did, indeed, represent change, but no threat. That they were Catholic was of secondary importance to their strange ways and beliefs they brought to our shores.

We did, indeed, settle this in the 1960 election. While there were pockets of anti-Catholic bigotry in the deep South, most of the opposition to Kennedy was based on politics, not religion.

Trump can hardly believe the opposition to Barrett can be based in opposition to one of the major religions in the country.

“But seriously, they’re going after her Catholicism. I will stand with her, fight with her, and we will make sure that these attacks stop because … it’s unprecedented. They’re basically fighting a major religion in our country. It’s just incredible,” Trump said.

They aren’t fighting Barrett because she’s Catholic. That’s the smokescreen. What they fear is that abortion on demand will be harder to get. They believe that anyone who doesn’t support abortion on demand is “out of the mainstream,” as Senator Dianne Feinstein made clear when Barrett was being confirmed to a lower court.

During her appeals court confirmation hearing in 2017, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told the prospective judge that “when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you. “And that’s of concern,” Feinstein added, “when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for, for years in this country.”

What it boils down to is that liberals just don’t understand people of faith — of any faith. The notion that one’s religious convictions impact what he or she believes politically doesn’t register with the left. Politics is a calculation, not belief. So they are perplexed and befuddled when confronted with a strong belief in God. They suspect hypocrisy or something worse.

It’s true that many Catholics reject the Church’s strictures against taking birth control pills and support a woman’s right to choose. The individual’s conscience in these matters sometimes conflicts with the teachings of the church and for a judge, ruling on cases based on law and precedent — regardless of Catholic teachings — is difficult.

Amy Comey Barrett has shown that she chooses to follow the law and the Constitution. This is exactly what you would expect any judge to do who respects the law and tradition. She is exactly the kind of judge we need to fend off the coming onslaught against American traditions and the Constitution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

