President TrumpDonald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge’s order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE‘s campaign wants to have a third party examine both his and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge’s ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump’s TikTok ban Harris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE‘s ears for electronic devices before Tuesday night’s presidential debate, according to a new report.

The president has said he is willing to participate in such an inspection, Fox News reported, but Biden has not as of Tuesday morning.

Both the Trump campaign and Biden campaign did not immediately return a request from The Hill asking to confirm the Fox News report. The Commission on Presidential Debates also did not return a request for comment.

A Trump campaign official told Fox the Biden team has requested two breaks during Tuesday night’s event, one every 30 minutes, but that the president’s reelection campaign does not want them.

“Our guy doesn’t need breaks. He gives 90-minute speeches all the time,” an unnamed campaign source told the outlet.

Over the weekend, Trump suggested Biden would take a performance enhancing substance before debating him and demanded that both candidates submit to a drug test before they take the stage.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night,” Trump tweeted. “Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2020

Tuesday night’s debate, which is slated to last two hours and is the first of three between the two candidates before the Nov. 3 election, is set to begin at 9 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio.

The event will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCompromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Trump tax reveal roils presidential race Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE, whom Trump predicted will not ask sufficiently tough questions of Biden.

“Chris is good, but I would be willing to bet that he won’t ask Biden tough questions. He will ask tough questions of me and it will be unfair, I have no doubt about it,” Trump said last week. “He will be controlled by the radical left.”

Biden has taken heat from critics in recent days for calling for a lid, a memorandum letting reporters know there will be no more public statements or appearances in order to prep for the Tuesday’s debate.

