Four Australian law professors are nominating President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his administration’s work toward securing peace in the Middle East.

The president has received two other nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize for similar reasons. His latest nomination comes after he announced a “historic” peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and another between Israel and Bahrain.

“He went [ahead] and negotiated against all advice, but he did it with common sense. He negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel and brought them together,” law professor David Flint, of the legal scholars that nominated Trump, told Sky News. He said that the “Trump Doctrine” in the Middle East is “something extraordinary.”

“He has, firstly, common sense, and he is only guided by national interest … and therefore an interest in the western alliance,” Flint continued. “What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans. … So he’s reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war.”

“The states are lining up, Arab and Middle-Eastern, to join that network of peace which will dominate the Middle-East,” he added. “[Trump] is really producing peace in the world in a way in a which none of his predecessors did, and he fully deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Trump was last nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in early September soon after the announcement of a peace deal between Israel and the UAE. Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde put Trump’s name up, urging the Nobel Prize selection committee to consider the “facts,” not just Trump’s personal behavior.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said at the time. “I’m not a big Trump supporter. The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

Trump’s one other nomination came from two Norwegian lawmakers, including Tybring-Gjedde, in 2018 for his work attempting to normalize relations with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

After the initial treaty between Israel and the UAE, Trump said that up to nine more countries in the Middle East may follow in striking additional deals with Israel, including Saudi Arabia.

“We have many other countries [that are] going to be joining us and they’re going to be joining us soon,” Trump said at the time. “We’ll have, I think, I mean I think seven, or eight, or nine. We’re going to have a lot of other countries joining us, including the big ones.”

“It’s not something that my critics thought was possible and now they say, ‘wow, that was a good idea,’” he added. “I will say, it’s gotten rave reviews.”

