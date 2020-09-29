https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-observers-blocked-entry-satellite-voting-locations-philly-stopthesteal/

Philadelphia on Tuesday opened 15 new satellite offices as early voting sites.

Philadelphia’s satellite voting sites haven’t opened yet, and there is already a line to vote in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/nVPm9ZY0i6 — Sean Walsh (@sbcmw) September 29, 2020

According to a Philly inquirer reporter, there was a delay in opening the satellite offices Tuesday morning due to “computer issues.”

There was reportedly a problem with the state’s voter database.

45min after the scheduled opening of Philly’s satellite election sites, they are still closed due to a prob w the state’s voter database. Voters are getting impatient. Theresa Thomas, who was first in line: “Why am I still sitting here? … They might as well give me a job.” — Sean Walsh (@sbcmw) September 29, 2020

Trump observers are being blocked entry to satellite voting locations in Philly, according to President Trump’s 2020 election security staffer and GOP advisor Mike Roman.

TRUMP observers are being blocked entry to all of the satellite voting locations in Philly!! What are they hiding? — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) September 29, 2020

Ellie Rushing with the Philly Inquirer said she spoke to a Trump campaign observer who was blocked from entering a satellite office in Overbrook unless she was there to actually register to vote.

This woman did not vote or attempt to. She wanted to be let inside the place to monitor what was going on. They told her she was not allowed unless she was there to actually register to vote, etc. so then she made her argument and left after they wouldn’t let her in. — Ellie Rushing (@EllieRushing) September 29, 2020

Why are poll watchers being kicked out of voting locations in Philadelphia? What are they hiding?

Why are poll watchers being kicked out voting locations in Philadelphia? https://t.co/QO8kZB3dyd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 29, 2020

