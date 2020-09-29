https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-observers-blocked-entry-satellite-voting-locations-philly-stopthesteal/

Philadelphia on Tuesday opened 15 new satellite offices as early voting sites.

According to a Philly inquirer reporter, there was a delay in opening the satellite offices Tuesday morning due to “computer issues.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden’s Campaign Requests Breaks EVERY 30 MINUTES during Tonight’s First Debate — VIDEO

There was reportedly a problem with the state’s voter database.

Trump observers are being blocked entry to satellite voting locations in Philly, according to President Trump’s 2020 election security staffer and GOP advisor Mike Roman.

Are Democrats trying to steal the election?

100% (50 Votes)

0% (0 Votes)

Ellie Rushing with the Philly Inquirer said she spoke to a Trump campaign observer who was blocked from entering a satellite office in Overbrook unless she was there to actually register to vote.

Why are poll watchers being kicked out of voting locations in Philadelphia? What are they hiding?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...