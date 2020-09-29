https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518859-trump-tangles-with-wallace-i-guess-im-debating-you

President TrumpDonald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge’s order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE and Fox News’s Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCompromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Trump tax reveal roils presidential race Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE tangled early in the presidential debate on Tuesday night, with the president growing frustrated when Wallace insisted on steering the conversation as moderator.

Wallace pressed Trump to explain his health care plan, saying that the president is seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act but doesn’t have a backup.

Trump continually interjected, leading Wallace to grow frustrated.

Trump tangles with Fox News’ Chris Wallace early in the presidential debate: “I guess I’m debating you” #Debates2020 https://t.co/vLteVaxwyJ pic.twitter.com/LPwaIaVMdI — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020

“Mr. President I’m the moderator of this debate and I’d like you to let me ask my question,” Wallace said.

“I guess I’m debating you, not him,” Trump shot back.

Trump has expressed frustration at times with Wallace and Fox News, believing the network should not be critical of his administration.

