https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/29/tucker-carlson-busts-87-year-old-mask-mandate-champion-dianne-feinstein-at-dulles-airport-without-a-mask/

BUSTED!

Tucker Carlson aired footage on his show last night that showed Sen. Dianne Feinstein walking through Dulles Airport without a mask despite calling on the FAA to institute a mask mandate back in June:

“Wearing masks in public should be mandatory,” she says. But not for her:

And she’s not answering reporter questions on the matter:

