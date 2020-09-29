https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/tucker-carlson-explains-democrats-despise-judge-amy-coney-barrett-video/

Democrats seem determined to try to block Judge Amy Comey Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

She is a Conservative, a Catholic, and she reveres the U.S. Constitution, but there is more to the story than that.

Tucker Carlson recently broke it all down on his show, explaining why the Democrats really despise her.

From FOX News:

TRENDING: James O’Keefe DROPS A MOAB! — Project Veritas Releases EXPLOSIVE Video of Ilhan Omar Connected Harvester EXCHANGING CASH FOR BALLOTS! –VIDEO

Tucker: Amy Coney Barrett ‘represents everything that made this a great country,’ so Dems ‘despise her’ Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is causing an uproar among Democrats and according to Tucker Carlson, her happy family is what’s driving them crazy. “Democrats know Amy Coney Barrett’s life refutes the lies they have pushed on the rest of us for decades, [so] they must destroy her personally,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said Monday night. “Her happiness — her family’s happiness — is evidence that they are frauds.” Carlson surveyed Barrett’s qualifications to fill the seat once held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, qualifications that include having clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, being confirmed by the U.S. Senate as an appellate court judge and raising seven children. Barret may be the “most impressive person” to receive this nomination, Carlson said, but she’s driving the Democrats “completely insane” because she’s happy and they’re not. “Even though on some level, Democrats understand rationally it’s a very bad idea to attack a woman for her family or religious faith, they can’t help themselves,” he said. “So they’re doing it. Amy Coney Barrett represents everything that made this a great country. Therefore, they despise her.”

See the videos below:

Part 1/2: Amy Coney Barrett represents everything that made our country great. Therefore they despise her. pic.twitter.com/9qoKjY6uLr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 29, 2020

Part 2/2: Amy Coney Barrett represents everything that made our country great. Therefore they despise her. pic.twitter.com/19aXxiOR8x — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 29, 2020

Tucker is correct that the left constantly seems angry and miserable.

And when it comes to Amy Coney Barrett, there’s really no way they can stop her appointment anyway.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

