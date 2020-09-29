https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-releases-exclusive-photos-of-dianne-feinstein-in-airport-without-mask/

She’s 87 years old. They’re going to talk about how SCOTUS members are appointed for life, but multiple members of Congress, probably two dozen or so, have served longer than anyone on SCOTUS. Most, but not all, of them are Dems. In other words, there are multiple people in Congress who saw all 8 current members of SCOTUS get confirmed and put on a robe. There are people currently in Congress who have served longer than any justice has ever served since the founding of our Republic.

We absolutely need term limits on Congress!! A couple Lib Dems are talking about term limits for SCOTUS. Fine, as long as we don’t even start to discuss it until AFTER term limits are in effect on Congress – and have already kicked in, kicking a few dinosaurs out.

