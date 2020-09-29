https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uh-oh-bill-richardson/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Democratic Former governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson, who has been accused by Virginia Roberts of having sex with her on Jeffrey Epstein’s orders when she was underage — faces a slew of new allegations: bribes to fund ‘sexual services and favors’ https://t.co/81N2QTPdjL
— HAWKEYE (@YashuaHawkeye) September 29, 2020
Democrat former governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson, who has been accused by Virginia Roberts of having sex with her on Jeffrey Epstein’s orders when she was underage — faces a slew of new allegations. Richardson is accused of raking in hundreds of thousands in bribes and kickbacks to fund his debauched lifestyle including ‘sexual services and favors.’