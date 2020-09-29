https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-biden-campaign-agreed-earlier-electronic-ear-inspection-tonights-debate-now-backed-agreement/

UPDATE — Biden Campaign Backs Down from Electronic Inspection at Tonight’s Debate!

On Tuesday morning the Biden Campaign requested TWO debate breaks tonight during the presidential debate.

The Biden campaign want breaks EVERY 30 MINUTES during the debate tonight!

So far the Trump campaign has NOT AGREED to this last minute request by the Biden Campaign!

This casts doubts on Joe Biden’s health and stamina.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden’s Campaign Requests Breaks EVERY 30 MINUTES during Tonight’s First Debate — VIDEO

[embedded content]

AND NOW THIS– The Trump campaign has requested a third party entity to inspect both candidates for communication devices like an ear piece before the debate tonight.

The Biden Campaign has NOT AGREED to this.

In fact the Biden Campaign agreed to this request several days ago but now are refusing this request!!

Via Trump Campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis and New York Post reporter Ebony Bowden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

