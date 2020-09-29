https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-latest-document-dump-dnc-ratcliffe-shows-hillary-camp-likely-hatched-plot-russia-two-weeks-seth-rich-murder-4-days-wikileaks-release/

As Cristina Laila reported earlier — Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified a Russian intel assessment in which he asserted that Hillary Clinton may have hatched the Russia hoax in order to pin the DNC hacking on President Trump.

“In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the DNC. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation of the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggerations or fabrication,” Ratcliffe wrote to Lindsey Graham.

The Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it by then-CIA Director John Brennan.

“According to his handwritten notes, former CIA Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal and claiming interference by Russian security services.”

🚨🚨🚨 JUST DECLASSIFIED: The Russia hoax was Hillary’s plan, and the Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it. pic.twitter.com/72PRqWWmY3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 29, 2020

Now this…

According to the timeline on the death of DNC tech staffer Seth Rich:

July 10, 2016: DNC tech staffer Seth Rich, 27, is killed on a DC street after being shot twice in the back in the early hours of the morning. DC police say he is the victim of a botched robbery and offer $25,000 to help catch his killer. July 22, 2016: Thousands of DNC emails released by WikiLeaks – a damaging blow to the Democrats’ presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. Now from today’s release — July 26, 2016: Hillary Clinton gives alleged approval to senior Obama security officials on her proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal and claiming interference by Russian security services.

Here are a few previous reports on the Seth Rich case from the past year.

We have been reporting on this since 2016.

